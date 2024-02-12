Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Brazilian shares close higher in NY; EWZ rises 0.88% and Vale gains 1.28%

February 12, 2024
This Monday, the 12th, saw gains for shares of Brazilian companies in New York, even with American stock exchanges closing in opposite directions, in anticipation of inflation data. EWZ, the largest index fund of companies linked to Brazil, rose 0.88%.

Among companies, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) rose. Petrobras' ADR closed up 0.66% and Vale's rose 1.28%.

Among banks, Itaú's shares advanced 0.87% and Bradesco's gained 0.73%. Braskem's shares, which dropped more than 2.5% at the start of trading, closed up 1%.


