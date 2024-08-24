Brasilia (WAM)

His Excellency Rodrigo Bajeco, President of the Brazilian Senate, praised the efforts and initiatives of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in promoting peace and tolerance. This came during his reception yesterday of the Council’s delegation headed by His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in his office at the Senate headquarters in the capital, Brasilia.

His Excellency Rodrigo Bajeco said that the world needs a platform such as the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace that would promote this lofty humanitarian goal, stressing his support for the Council’s directions and his aspiration for joint work between the Brazilian Parliament and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

For his part, His Excellency Al Jarwan thanked the President of the Brazilian Senate for the warm reception and hospitality that the Council received in Brazil, and the great support for the Council’s directions, stressing the importance of working and cooperating for the benefit and good of tolerance and peace in the world.

In a related context, the Council delegation visited the Brazilian Parliament with the aim of enhancing international cooperation in the areas of peace, tolerance, and the rejection of violence and extremism, and held a session with a number of Brazilian officials and parliamentarians.

The dialogue touched on vital issues of great importance in light of the current challenges. The delegation also discussed the importance of strengthening efforts for a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Council delegation held a press conference, in which His Excellency Al Jarwan stressed the pivotal role played by Brazil in supporting issues of tolerance and peace on the international scene.