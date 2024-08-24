His Excellency Rodrigo Bajeco, President of the Brazilian Senate, praised the efforts and initiatives of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in promoting peace and tolerance..

This came during his reception yesterday of the Council’s delegation headed by His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in his office at the Senate headquarters in the capital, Brasilia..

His Excellency Rodrigo Bajeco said that the world needs a platform like the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace that would promote this lofty humanitarian goal, stressing his support for the Council’s directions and his aspiration for joint work between the Brazilian Parliament and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace..

For his part, His Excellency Al Jarwan thanked the President of the Brazilian Senate for the warm reception and hospitality that the Council received in Brazil, and the great support for the Council’s orientations, stressing the importance of working and cooperating for the benefit and good of tolerance and peace in the world..

In a related context, the Council delegation visited the Brazilian Parliament with the aim of enhancing international cooperation in the areas of peace, tolerance, and the rejection of violence and extremism, and held a session with a number of Brazilian officials and parliamentarians..

Discussions were held on ways to enhance the partnership between the two sides. The dialogue also touched on vital issues that are of great importance in light of the current challenges. The delegation also discussed the importance of enhancing efforts for a just and comprehensive peace in the region..

The session witnessed a prominent presence of representatives from various countries and bodies, where the participating parliamentarians delivered speeches in which they stressed the importance of peace and tolerance and the need to enhance cooperation between the Council and the participating countries to achieve common goals. They praised the distinguished organization of the session and the generous Brazilian hospitality..

The Council delegation also held a press conference in which His Excellency Al Jarwan stressed the pivotal role played by Brazil in supporting issues of tolerance and peace on the international scene..

He praised Brazil’s continued support for efforts to spread the values ​​of coexistence and mutual respect among peoples, noting that Brazil represents a global model in promoting cultural dialogue..

Al Jarwan stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and the Brazilian Parliament, expressing his hope that this visit would constitute a starting point for more joint initiatives that contribute to achieving peace and stability in various parts of the world..

The Council’s delegation visited the National Association of Deans of Federal Institutions of Higher Education in Brazil, and the two sides held a symposium in which Al Jarwan reviewed the role of the Council and touched on the importance of education as the closest path to promoting tolerance, while the deans of Brazilian universities affirmed their support for the Council and their aspiration for joint work, especially in the academic field..

The Council’s delegation, headed by Al Jarwan, met with His Excellency Luis Roberto Barroso, President of the Supreme Court of Brazil, who praised the Council and its efforts in supporting and promoting tolerance and peace around the world. He discussed with Al Jarwan ways to enhance cooperation and joint work in the areas of tolerance and peace..

The Council’s delegation, headed by Al Jarwan, also met with His Excellency Lelio Bentes Correia, President of the Supreme Court of Labor in Brazil, who in turn praised the Council and its efforts, welcoming Al Jarwan and his accompanying delegation to Brazil..

For his part, Al Jarwan thanked the President of the Supreme Court of Labor in Brazil and expressed his aspiration for more cooperation with all concerned parties in Brazil to enhance the dissemination of the values ​​of tolerance and peace..