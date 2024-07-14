Physicist who gives his name to the CNPq professors and researchers data platform was born on July 11, 1924, in Curitiba

Brazilian scientist César Lattes (1924-2005), if he were alive, would have turned 100 last Thursday (July 11, 2024). He was born on July 11, 1924 in Curitiba (PR). One of his discoveries about particle physics led the head of the Bristol (England) laboratory, Cecil Powell – for which he worked –, to win the Nobel Prize in 1950.

Even though he did not receive the award individually, Lattes was acclaimed and became famous. He received work invitations in several countries around the world, but decided to continue his career in Brazil.

Due to his trajectory that went beyond his field of study and the defense of science in Brazil, Lattes is honored by the name of the platform that brings together data from Brazilian researchers and professors, based on the CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development).

Graduated in Physics at the age of 19 at USP (University of São Paulo), his main discovery came when he was only 23 years old, in 1947. In an experiment with chemical emulsions on photographic plates, he managed to identify Pí meson particles, a hypothesis that was previously only in the realm of theory, to explain the functioning of the atom.

When he graduated, Lattes was excited to learn about what was being done in England to detect cosmic ray particles, a topic he had already been working on with his professors Gleb Wataghin and Giuseppe Occhialini at the Department of Physics at the University of Bristol. In 1946, at the invitation of Occhialini, Lattes went to the United Kingdom, with a scholarship from the British Council, to work in Cecil Powell’s laboratory on the calibration of the new nuclear emulsions, a particle detector that was an improvement on the common photographic plates.

What they sought to understand was how protons (positively charged particles) stay together in the nucleus of the atom without repelling each other. According to Antonio Augusto Videira, professor of philosophy and history of science at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro), this was a very important problem in nuclear physics in the 1930s: understanding how the nucleus of the atom stays cohesive and what is playing the role of “Glue” between the protons.

“Meson particles had been sought for a decade by physicists not only in England but also in the United States”says Videira. The professor explains that Lattes quickly began to imagine other processes to better understand emulsions so that the experiments would be more reliable.

“Before, they were unable to extract quantitative data. They were able to record it, but they did not know the mass and energy of the event. The meson is like an intermediate particle between the proton and the neutron.”he says.



Disclosure/Brazilian Center for Physics Research The decay of the pi meson into the mi meson shows the main result obtained by the Bristol group of physicist César Lattes

Lattes first tried to carry out the experiment at Pic du Midi, 2,880 meters above sea level, in France, with emulsions treated with Boron. But it was still not enough. “Lattes had the idea of ​​going to an even higher mountain, in Bolivia. He left the plates and 1 month later he returned to the mountain, collected the plates and managed to find the records”says Videira.

The study was then carried out at the top of Mount Chacaltaya, 5,500 meters above sea level, in La Paz (Bolivia). The first presentation of the discovery was made at the former National Faculty of Philosophy, which was linked to the Museum of Brazil.

Brazilian researchers are still trying to understand why the 1950 prize did not go to Lattes. “He ended up not winning the Nobel Prize for a number of reasons. He was nominated 7 times for the Nobel Prize and ended up not winning.”.

In the following years, Lattes’ research became well-known and was featured in the press. According to Videira, this popularity was fundamental to a transformation in Brazilian physics and science.

César Lattes was invited to work at institutes and universities around the world, but decided to return to Brazil. He then joined other researchers to fight for greater investment in science. “They wanted, for example, to obtain so-called full-time work for teachers, which today we call exclusive dedication”., says professor Ivã Gurgel, from USP.

It was in this context, combined with the appreciation of science throughout the world after World War II, that the CNPq was created.

According to the professors, César Lattes’ story serves to inspire the younger generation. According to Ivã Gurgel, even among undergraduate students, there are those who do not know who the researcher was. “We need to do work to preserve memory and promote it”he says.

With information from Brazil Agency.