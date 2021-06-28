Santos defeated Atlético-MG by 2-0, on Sunday night (27) at the Vila Belmiro stadium, and took the 6th position in the Brazilian Championship with 11 points. With the setback in the match of the 7th round of the competition, Rooster was in 8th place with 10 points.

GAME END AND FISH WIN! ⚪️⚫️ With goals from Jean Mota and Marcos Guilherme, Santos beat Atlético 2-0 at Alçapão and continues climbing in Brasileirão! #YourBand isWelcome pic.twitter.com/szzYtQVmii — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) June 28, 2021

After a goalless first half, Peixe opened the scoring after 11 minutes of the final stage with a first left kick by Jean Mota from the edge of the area. The home team confirmed the victory in the 48th minute, when, after a quick counterattack, Marcos Guilherme just shoved.

In the next round, Santos receives Sport on Wednesday (30). A day later Atlético-MG receives Atlético-GO in Mineirão.

tie at Castelão

In a match held at the Castelão stadium, Ceará and São Paulo drew 1-1. With this, Vozão ended the round in 12th position with nine points, while Tricolor Paulista appears in 17th position with 4 points.

Ceará came out ahead in the first half, at 22 minutes, when Jorginho took advantage of a rebound, after a sequence of saves by goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, to score. However, six minutes into the final stage, Tricolor managed to tie thanks to an own goal by Gabriel Dias. And the equality remained until the end.

Now, São Paulo returns to the field next Wednesday (30), when they play a derby against Corinthians. A day later Ceará visits Bragantino.

Equality in Independence

Another match that ended 1-1 was América-MG and Internacional, played at Arena Independência. Striker Ribamar opens the scoring for Coelho with a header, but Rodrigo Dourado, with a beautiful goal, makes everything the same.

Guess what… Another draw! What a round! @AmericaMG and @SCInternational add up to one point each… pic.twitter.com/xsbu7FfQgP — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) June 28, 2021

Another game to end in a draw, but without goals, was Sport e Cuiabá, in a match played on Ilha do Retiro.

