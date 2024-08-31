The Brazilian Geological Survey warns that the situation could get worse in September, the driest month for watercourses

Four rivers in Brazil surpassed, on Friday (August 30, 2024), the worst level of drought in history since measurements began. The records were registered by SGB (Geological Service of Brazil) at measuring stations in Solimões, Acre, Paraguay and Cuiabá.

In the Upper Solimões, in the Amazon, the level reached -94 cm at 8 am in Tabatinga, where the level influences other points because it is the headwaters of the basin. The previous record was -86 cm, reached on October 11, 2010. Values ​​below zero occur when the river level drops below the reference point installed at the station.

“This level is not the depth of the river. It does not mean that when it passes zero it has reached the bottom of the river. It is installed at a specific point, the gauge was placed at a certain depth, because it was thought at a time that it would not go beyond that and eventually it did. So, we have to install other gauges below zero, so that this previous level is equal to today’s level and so that we can compare.”says André Matos, coordinator of hydrological alert systems at SFB.

At the Brasiléia Station on the Acre River, also in the Amazon Basin, the gauge marked a level of 73 centimeters at 5:15 am. The number is 17 cm less than the previous record, of 90 cm.

The level on the Paraguay River, in the Pantanal, was 175 cm in Porto Conceição (MT), at 5:30 am. Before that, the lowest level was 178 cm.

In the same state, the Cuiabá River reached a level of 227 cm at 12 pm. The level is 1 cm below the record of the Santo Antônio do Leverger station, of 228 cm.

RIVERS WITH ALERT LEVELS

Another alert situation is in the Madeira River, at Porto Velho Station, where the level was 133 cm at 5:15 am. This was the 2nd lowest level, behind only the worst measurement, of 110 cm.

In the Araguaia River, in Goiás, the situation is similar. The measurement of 308 cm is above only the record of 304, marked at the Bandeirantes station.

The Rio Branco station, also on the Acre River, reached the 4th lowest level, 131 cm. It is close to the historical minimum, of 126 cm.

DROUGHT IS LIKELY TO PROLONG

The levels are below what is expected for the month of August, given that the driest period of the year is usually in September, according to André Matos.

“The rainy season usually starts in October. The levels are low and tend to decrease throughout September. There is still another month of river levels falling, so what is already bad can get worse,” he stated.

The expert explained that this scenario is due to meteorological phenomena such as El Nino and the Atlantic Dipole, which have lowered ocean temperatures this year and thus caused less rainfall. Another factor is climate change.

“The combination of the temperatures of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans has made this region the most affected. It is the consequence of below-average rainfall and, of course, climate change, which also affects the temperature of these oceans,” he said.