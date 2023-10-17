The countries that make up the UN Security Council meet on Tuesday night (17) to discuss and vote on the resolution made by the Brazilian delegation on the war between Israel and the Hamas group.

The vote was scheduled to take place on Monday night (16), but negotiations on the text initially submitted by Russia went further than expected. However, the proposal was rejected with votes against from the United States, United Kingdom and France, permanent members of the Council. The final result was five votes in favor, four against and six abstentions.

The Russian proposal called for a humanitarian ceasefire without mentioning Hamas. The US claimed that Israel has the right to defend itself, including action against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The US representative stated that the text “gives protection to the terrorist group that brutalizes innocent civilians by not condemning Hamas in the text of the resolution”.

Throughout this Tuesday (17), members of Brazilian diplomacy spent the day negotiating with other diplomats a new proposal, which includes an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and the taking of civilian hostages, with an appeal for immediate and unconditional release ; the respect and protection of medical and humanitarian personnel involved in medical tasks, among other points.

The Brazilian document, however, does not specify concrete measures, such as a peace mission, and only calls for “humanitarian pauses to allow rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to UN agencies”.

At the same time, Brazilian diplomacy is also seeking the approval of a resolution to establish a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip. However, a previous Security Council meeting to discuss this issue failed to reach consensus over the weekend.

The proposal needs at least nine favorable votes from the 15 members of the Security Council – in addition to the agreement of the permanent members (United Kingdom, China, France, Russia and the United States).

See below, in full, what the Brazilian resolution says, which can be discussed at the meeting this Tuesday (17th), starting at 7pm:

The Security Council,

Guided by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter;

Recalling resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), 446 (1979), 452 (1979), 465 (1980), 476 (1980), 478 (1980), 1397 (2002), 1515 (2003), and 1850 (2008) and 2334 (2016);

Reaffirming that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, whenever and by whomever they are committed;

Expressing deep concern about the escalation of violence and the deterioration of the situation in the region, in particular the resulting heavy civilian casualties, emphasizing that civilians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law ;

Expressing deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and its serious effects on the civilian population, largely made up of children, highlighting the need for full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access;

Reiterating its vision of a region where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace, within secure and recognized borders;

Recalling that a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means, based on its relevant resolutions.

1- Strongly condemns all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism;

2- Unequivocally rejects and condemns the atrocious Hamas terrorist attacks that took place in Israel from October 7, 2023 and the taking of civilian hostages;

3- Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian hostages, demanding for their safety, well-being and humane treatment in accordance with international law;

4- Urges all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including those relating to the conduct of hostilities, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as workers and humanitarian assets and enable and facilitate humanitarian access to essential supplies and services for those in need;

5- Strongly urges the continuous, sufficient and unimpeded provision of essential goods and services to civilians, including electricity, water, fuel, food and medical supplies, emphasizing the imperative, in accordance with international humanitarian law, to ensure that civilians are not deprived of objects essential to their survival;

6- Urges the immediate revocation of the order for civilians and UN personnel to evacuate all areas north of Wadi Gaza and relocate to south Gaza;

7- Calls for humanitarian pauses to enable full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other impartial humanitarian organizations, and encourages the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives for the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians;

8- Emphasizes the importance of a humanitarian notification mechanism to protect UN installations and all humanitarian sites, and ensure the movement of aid convoys;

9- Calls for the respect and protection, in accordance with international humanitarian law, of all medical personnel and humanitarian personnel exclusively involved in medical tasks, their means of transport and equipment, as well as hospitals and other medical facilities;

10- Emphasizes the importance of preventing expansion in the region and, in this regard, calls on all parties to exercise maximum containment and all those with influence over them to work towards this objective;

11- Decide to continue to deal with the matter.