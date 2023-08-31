Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 20:53

Brazilian scientists have discovered a new species of frog in Serra Negra State Park, in Itamarandiba, in Minas Gerais. Call of Serranegra Crossodactylodesthe species was found on top of a mountain in the Serra do Espinhaço and it is believed that it lives only in that region, known for the richness of its biodiversity.

The work, published in June in the magazine Herpetologica, was carried out by researchers from the Biosciences Institute of Unesp Rio Claro, the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the University of São Paulo (USP), the University of Kent, in the United Kingdom. , and the Instituto Biotrópicos. The discovery is important for the knowledge of Brazilian biodiversity and also to base eventual conservation actions.

“As we get to know the real biodiversity better, through knowledge of the greatest possible number of species, we can invest more efficiently in conservation programs for vulnerable and endangered species”, explained researcher Celio Haddad, from Unesp, one of the authors of the study. “In the case of amphibians, it is very common for them to have bioactive substances in glands present in the skin. These substances have been shown to be useful in drug development. The more species we know, the greater the chances of finding new substances in the skin of amphibians with pharmacological potential.”

The little frog has a light brown body and orange toes. It was found in a section of the forest with characteristics that were already known to favor the existence of species of the genus Crossodactylodes, with low trees, shrubs, mosses, lichens and a high density of bromeliads, in addition to being located at an altitude of over a thousand meters. A new species of frog had already been discovered there previously, in 2013, the Crossodactylodes itambe.

Since 2019, no less than 50 new species of frog have been discovered, added to the List of Amphibians in Brazil, published by the Brazilian Society of Herpetology (SBH).

“The speed of descriptions of new species has been increasing due to several factors”, said Haddad. “The main ones are the increase in the number of researchers dedicated to the study of the diversity of Brazilian amphibians and the technological advance that allowed greater speed and precision in the identification of new species.”

The research that resulted in the discovery of the new amphibian began in 2017, when biologist Izabela Barata, from the University of Kent, was doing field research in Serra Negra State Park. During the work, she found two specimens of the orange-toed frog and reported the discovery to Santos, who suspected that it could be a new species.

The discovery, however, cannot be attributed to chance. The biologist works with the development of predictive modeling and used the tool to identify the places where the occurrence of Crossodactylodes species could be more likely.

In a new stage of fieldwork, in 2018, researchers collected new individuals to carry out more detailed analyses. The genetic and morphological analysis of the material confirmed that it was a new species.

“The orange coloration of the fingers and the presence of vocal slits and vomerian odontophores, which are structures present in the animal’s mouth, are some characteristics that differentiate the species”, explained Marcus Thadeu Teixeira Santos, main author of the study, in an interview with Jornal da Unesp.