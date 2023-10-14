A survey released on Wednesday (11) by the Atlas Intel research institute, founded by a Brazilian, reveals that Argentina’s current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, emerges as the leader in voting intentions for the country’s presidency.

Carried out between October 8th and 10th, the Atlas Intel survey consulted 4,200 people and presented results that differ from a large number of other surveys that show the libertarian candidate Javier Milei in the lead in the presidential race.

According to the survey, Massa, who is the candidate of the Peronist coalition União pela Pátria, has 30.6% of voting intentions in this first round of the Argentine elections. Milei, candidate for Casa Rosada for the A Liberdade Avança coalition, appears in second place with 25.2%. Patricia Bullrich, from the Juntos pela Change coalition, comes in third place with 25%, a technical tie with Milei, according to survey data.

Atlas Intel also projected a scenario of a possible second round in Argentina. In this scenario, the Peronist candidate loses to both Bullrich and Milei. According to the data, in a second round dispute between Massa and Milei, the libertarian has 41% of voting intentions, against 39.3% for Massa. In a dispute between Bullrich and Massa, the former Minister of Security has 42.3% against 37.2% of the current Minister of Economy.

In another survey released on September 29, Atlas Intel also pointed out that Massa was ahead of Milei.

Besides Atlas Intel, the only other survey that puts Massa in the lead in the presidential race is the one carried out by an Argentine public relations company called CIGP. Released last Sunday (8), the CIGP survey shows that Massa has 28.1% of voting intentions for this first round, while Milei has 27.2% and Bullrich has 20.9%.

The results from Atlas Intel and CIGP differ from several other surveys published by the Argentine newspaper Clarin, which show Milei comfortably leading the electoral dispute for the presidency of Argentina. One of them is from consultancy Escenarios, published by the newspaper on the 3rd, which shows Milei with 37.3% of voting intentions – 11 percentage points ahead of Massa, who got 25.8%.

In the surveys carried out for the Argentine primaries, some research, including those published by the Clarinthey missed the voting intentions for Javier Milei by ten points.

In Argentina, a candidate can win in the first round if he obtains at least 45% of the votes or 40% with a difference of more than ten percentage points in relation to the second place candidate.

The first round of the presidential election in Argentina will take place on October 22nd. If no candidate meets the requirements to obtain a victory in this first round, Argentines will have to decide who will be the country’s new leader in the second round, which is already scheduled for November 19th.