Fossilized skull of a winged reptile from the Araripe Basin leads paleontologists to review theories about the plumage of pterosaurs, dinosaurs and birds. Structures may have appeared 100 million years earlier than previously thought. A fossil from Northeast Brazil provided a sensational paleontological revelation: pterosaurs that lived hundreds of millions of years ago already had feather-like structures. They would serve to regulate temperature and visual communication, as in modern birds, according to an article published this Wednesday (20/04) by the scientific journal Nature.

Pterosaurs are extinct winged reptiles, close relatives of dinosaurs. Along with birds, they were part of the taxonomic group Avemetatarsalia, which shares a common evolutionary ancestor.

+ Researchers find first dinosaur nest ever identified in Brazil

The fossil in question, which is about 113 million years old, was part of the skull of a Tupandactylus imperator, a species characterized by a huge crest on its head, composed of skin over thin bones and, in this case, covered by exceptionally well-preserved feathers.

Thermal regulation and visual communication

The conclusion of the team led by paleontologists Pascal Godefroit, from the Royal Institute of Natural Sciences of Belgium, and Maria McNamara is that feathers developed already in the common ancestor of dinosaurs, birds and pterosaurs, around 250 million years ago. That is: about 100 million years earlier than previously thought.

“For me, these fossils close the deal: pterosaurs really did have feathers,” University of Edinburgh paleontology professor Steve Brussate, who reviewed the study, told NBC News. “Feathers are not just a thing for birds, not even just for dinosaurs, they evolved in a much more remote past.”

McNamara and Godefroit detected two types of feathers in Tupandactylus imperator, one of them with a branched structure, like those of modern birds. Their reduced dimensions and the absence of secondary ramifications indicate that they did not have the function of assisting the flight, but probably helped the reptiles to maintain the internal temperature.

In addition, by examining the feathers of the prehistoric reptile under a high-power electron microscope, the researchers found melanosomes, organelles that produce the pigment melanin, with varied shapes.

In the feathers of today’s birds, there is a correlation between the shape of these structures and the color of the feathers. Therefore, in addition to confirming the genetic links between the two animal orders, the finding suggests that pterosaurs had multicolored plumage, whose secondary function would be communicative.

“One of the big questions is, why did feathers develop, what was their function?” says McNamara. “I think here we have really strong evidence that visual communication was an important factor in driving the evolution of feathers.” Thus, it is possible that the crests of some pterosaurs conveyed visual messages, such as to attract mating partners or intimidate rivals.

Coveted and smuggled Brazilian fossils

The fossil of Tupandactylus imperator, excellently preserved in four limestone blocks, was originally found in the Araripe Basin, between the states of Pernambuco, Ceará and Piauí. He likely left Brazil illegally, but was repatriated in 2022 through an agreement between the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences and the Brazilian government.

According to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, the greed for the Araripe fossils is great, as the geological conditions of the region help to preserve details of the soft tissues (muscles, skin, blood vessels) and other structures, such as feathers.

Paleontologist Taissa Rodrigues, a specialist in pterosaurs at the Federal University of Espírito Santo, told Folha de S. Paulo: “I went to an academic meeting a few years ago and saw work describing these structures being presented. At the time, the specimen was in a foreign collection. I am very happy to see that the policies of specialized journals, such as Nature, are resulting in the repatriation of Brazilian fossils, such as this Tupandactylus.”

av/bl (ots)

