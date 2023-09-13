The Brazilian Attorney General’s Office requested a prison sentence for the first defendant that the Supreme Court of Justice has brought to trial for the “serious attack against democracy” that occurred on January 8. The request comes at the beginning of the trial for the riot in Brazil, in which the Prosecutor’s Office requests the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the first 40 defendants.

The Attorney General’s Office of Brazil asked to sentence to prison the first of the accused that the Supreme Court sees in the dock for the events of last January 8, which the Brazilian justice considers a “serious attack against democracy.”

Deputy Attorney General Carlos Frederico Santos declared in the first hearing of the trial on the January riot that it was a “totalitarian” movement that tried to “overthrow” the Government of Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva. The official stated that this movement was based on the pretext of alleged fraud in the 2022 elections, fueled by “lies” from the far right.

According to Santos, the movement pushed by “fake news” and “without any evidence” about these alleged irregularities, had its bases in comments made on social networks by former president Jair Bolsonaro, leader of the extreme right defeated at the polls by ‘Lula’ .

The representative of the Attorney General’s Office requested a financial penalty of 100 million reais, about 20 million dollars, which should be paid by all those convicted.

The first judged by the Supreme Court is Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, in prison since January 8, who was arrested in the riots that day in Brasilia. He is the first of the four defendants that the court places in the dock and the first of the 1,390 investigated to be held criminally responsible for that attack.

Santos reported that after the announcement of the result of the Brazilian elections “there was a clear and very worrying escalation” of violence, with protests by Bolsonaro followers who stood at the doors of the Army barracks to request the intervention of the military before the alleged “fraud.”

Archive image. A Brazilian flag is seen through broken glass following anti-democratic riots, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 10, 2023. REUTERS – RICARDO MORAES

The participation of the first accused in the assault is “fully proven”

The intention was to “consolidate a regime of exception,” according to the deputy attorney general, with actions that led to the assault on the headquarters of the Presidency, the Parliament and the Supreme Court itself, eight days after the “constitutional and legitimate” investiture of ‘Lula. ‘.

The official added that the participation of the first accused in these events was “fully proven” through various images obtained from the cameras of public buildings, as well as in videos and messages that Costa Pereira himself published on his social networks.

The more than 1,000 defendants must answer to justice for crimes such as illicit association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, damage and destruction of public assets, which involve up to 30 years in prison.

This Wednesday, the hearings began to determine the responsibility of Costa Pereira and three other defendants, who are the first to be brought to trial for the riot.

After the Bolsonaro invasion of the Brazilian state powers, ‘Lula’ ordered a series of dismissals and replacements of military positions in government bodies.

Many analysts and experts have pointed out the similarities between the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2022 and the assault on the powers in Brazil on January 8, 2023.

Although the attacks were carried out by far-right groups that refused to accept the result of the elections and sought to assault the institutions of power, there are differences regarding the role of the military, since in the United States senior military officials condemned the attack , while in Brazil the justice system investigates the participation or complacency of the military forces.

With EFE