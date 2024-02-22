If it has always been said that Brazil is sexist, today it will be necessary to review that old prejudice. Not that there has been any miracle. The country is still dominated by the most stale masculine canons, but something is changing. Some ultra dark clouds are entering into crisis. This has just been revealed by a survey carried out by the Institute of Democracy (IDDC) according to which today the advances in the field of social and political progressivism are represented above all by young people and among them mainly women.

According to the survey, classic progressive positions such as gay marriage or adoption by same-sex couples or the issue of abortion are clearly in the majority among young people (54% versus 37%). This fact has also been confirmed in the last presidential elections that elected Lula's progressive government for whom 62% of women, especially young people, voted against 47% of men.

The fact that it is women and the youngest who especially represent the progressive element in customs is being studied even by science in its field of Neuropolitics, which studies the intersection between the brain and politics. While men reveal a double dose of ambition and assertiveness, women have a greater amount of oxytocin that inclines them to social policies and the defense of social rights.

In Brazil, today the support for progressive rights is among people over 65 years of age, and not only among the youngest, the majority, 54% versus 37%, are women. And when it comes to young people, it is clear that boys are more right-wing than girls. This explains why there have been so many young men who voted for the right-wing ultras, Trump and Bolsonaro and apparently also for Milei.

The current result of the IDDC survey offers a ray of hope for the future of Brazil that it may be the young people of today, and even more so the girls, who most vigorously defend progressive guidelines, since they are the hope of a future which appears overshadowed by the resurgence of the world's sexist extreme right.

What seems to be a new progressive and feminine Brazilian spring, is still, however, obfuscated by the frighteningly masculine figures of the State institutions, especially the Congress and the Senate where gender discrimination is brutal and where young people have to struggle to get over that sexist wall.

Today in Congress, conservative with little or no empathy for the progressive causes of feminism, 82.62% of the deputies are male against 17.7% female and in the Senate 66 are men and only 15 women. And while for the first time in all parliaments in the world there is now an average female presence of 26.5%, in Brazil it is 18.2%.

Brazilian political analysts, despite everything, believe this increase in young people, especially women, who defend progressive causes and strive to participate in active politics is positive, which has led to Congress having two female deputies for the first time. trans, something unthinkable only yesterday.

The great challenge, however, in Brazil, in political and social participation, is the presence of black women, taking into account that they are the majority in the country and that they carry the weight of the consequences of social scourges on their shoulders. that afflict the richest country on the continent.

It is evidence that without the heroic contribution of the poor black women crowded into the large and inhumane suburbs of the big cities, the vast majority having to cope, alone, without their husband, with raising the family, Brazil would have sunk. . They are the true resistance.

Perhaps for this reason, because of the majority female presence, who are today the social and sometimes even moral columns of the country, true heroines, most of the time anonymous, it is encouraging that today it is the youngest, who are also black, who appear in the polls as the most progressive and defenders of the new liberating conquests.

And that they are, precisely, at a time when world politics is leaning towards the anti-values ​​of machismo, contempt for democracy and the re-emergence of the old demons of Nazism that we believed buried forever.

