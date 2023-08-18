Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2023 – 3:54 pm

São Paulo, 17th – Sugarcane production should reach 652.95 million tons in the 2023/24 harvest, which corresponds to growth of 6.9%, or 42.1 million tons harvested more than than in the previous season (610.805 million t). The numbers are part of the second survey on the 2023/24 sugarcane harvest, by the National Supply Company (Conab), released this Thursday, 17.

Compared to the previous April survey, the forecast represents an increase of 2.5%, or 15.8 million tons more.

According to Conab, this increase is expected due to improved crop performance, since weather conditions for this season have been even better than in the 2022/23 season. Productivity should be around 78.78 thousand kg per hectare, compared to 73.66 thousand kg/ha in the past harvest. The area presents a slight drop of 0.1%, with 8.29 million hectares destined for the crop. The reduction is influenced by the decrease verified in the Southeast region.

Responsible for 63.1% of sugarcane production in the country, the Southeast should present an increase of 6.3% in harvested volume, reaching 412.15 million tons. “The good result will be achieved by the good productivity that tends to growth and exceeds 80 thousand tons per hectare. High influenced by the good performance of crops in São Paulo, the main producer of the crop. Only São Paulo producers will be responsible for a harvest of 328.2 million tons”, said the state-owned company.

In the Midwest, the current production estimate for this harvest is 142.7 million tons for the sugar-energy sector. Differently from the Southeast, the area should have an increase of 1.5%, verified in 1.79 million hectares. In addition to this increase, crops should perform better with an estimated average productivity of 79,601 kilograms per hectare.

According to Conab, there should also be an increase in area and productivity in the Northeast region, where the projected harvest is 58.5 million tons. A similar scenario is found in the South region, where after successive reductions in the harvested area, the estimate is that 3.7% more area will be allocated, when compared to the 2022/23 harvest, for the production of sugarcane. The expected increase in productivity is even more expressive, of 10.5% influenced by the increase in renovated areas and better weather conditions. In the North of the country, the increase in area and the expectation of better productivity should increase production by 5.4%, when compared to the previous harvest, resulting in a production of 4.03 million tons of sugarcane.

According to Conab, the increase in sugarcane production enables an increase in sugar production in the country, estimated at 40.9 million tons compared to 36.81 million tons in 2022/23, an increase of 11.1%. According to the Conab bulletin, it is possible to observe an increase in the production of the sweetener in all regions, justified by the greater availability of raw material and the favorable market for the product. As a result, the current harvest ranks as the second largest sugar producer in the historical series.

Increase also for the production of ethanol, estimated at 33.83 billion liters, added those produced from sugarcane and corn. The fuel produced from crushing sugarcane is expected to grow by around 4.5%, which represents 1.2 billion liters, to 27.72 billion liters. This increase compared to the previous season is supported by higher sugarcane production in the country, even with priority given to sugar production.

Ethanol made from corn, on the other hand, shows a significant increase of 37.2%, the result of planning and investments, especially in the Midwest, but expanding to other regions of the country. The expectation is for another record in the production of this fuel that Its raw material is cereal, estimated at 6.11 billion liters.