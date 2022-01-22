Douglas Costa’s career has been in decline and today more than ever he finds himself in a difficult moment, despite his excellent conditions, the Brazilian player was unable to remain among the elite of Europe and wanted to return to his native Brazil, where signed a failure with the Guild to be part of the team’s historic relegation.
Right now, the Brazilian winger is already a free agent, because the club now in the second division will not be able to afford his millionaire salary, which is why Costa is looking for a team to continue his career, the former Bayern Munich is interested in the MLS , however, a team from the Mx League dreams of signing him for this same tournament.
The Brazilian journalist Bruno Soares affirms that Douglas has a formal offer on the table from the Galaxy, however, his agent would have informed the player that from Mexico, Cruz Azul would be interested in taking over his services, although the sky-blues have not yet offered nothing to the player. It is known that the machine is looking for a couple more pieces for the attack, not being able to finalize the Cristian Pavón thing, now the sky-blue have set their sights on Costa, although the competition with the MLS team will not be nothing simple.
