Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to discuss with Russian leader Vladimir Putin the use of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This is reported by CNN Brasil, citing sources close to Bolsonaro.

According to them, as early as Tuesday, April 6, the Brazilian leader may contact Putin to discuss the issue of obtaining permission to use the Russian drug. It is noted that Sputnik V is currently undergoing an approval process in Brazil.

Earlier, the creators of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” caught the United States in an attempt to dissuade Brazil from buying the drug. They drew attention to a 2020 report from the US Department of Health and Human Services, which says that the office of the health attache was used to persuade Brazil to abandon the Russian vaccine. Later, in Brazil, they denied information about attempts by US officials to dissuade the country from purchasing the drug.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian coronavirus vaccine based on adenovirus. The drug is registered in more than 50 countries. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization.