Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, which will take place from October 22 to 24. This was announced by the Brazilian Ambassador to Moscow Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares, reports RIA Novosti.

“Yes, he will attend the meeting,” the head of the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 34 countries had already expressed a desire to join the BRICS organization to create effective interaction between states. The Russian leader also reported that plans to visit Kazan had been confirmed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Also, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, expressed hope that the BRICS summit will be sensational at the global level. She also recalled that during the year of its presidency, Moscow held more than 150 events.