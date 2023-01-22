Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva fired the army’s top general on Saturday, two weeks after supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the parliament, presidential palace and Supreme Court. Lula said after the storm that he suspects parts of the army and police of collaborating with the attackers.

Expelled army chief Julio Cesar de Arruda only held that position since December 30, two days before the departure of the far-right Bolsonaro. The top soldier was confirmed in his position by Lula at the beginning of January. De Arruda is replaced by Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who commanded Brazil’s land forces in the southeast. Paiva gave a speech last week calling on the military to respect the results of the elections at the end of October and to protect democracy. A significant part of the army and police are pro-Bolsonaro.

Lula herself did not respond to the change of the highest army command on Saturday. He did wish the Paiva good luck via a message on Twitter. At the end of the afternoon (local time), the president did meet with his defense minister José Múcio and chief of staff Rui Costa. Múcio then stated that the storming of government buildings in the capital Brasília on January 8 caused a “break in the level of trust” between the military leadership and the government. “It was necessary to put an end to that immediately, so that we can close this period.” See also New thermoelectric shutdown exacerbates energy crisis in Cuba

The Brazilian president has already fired dozens of other soldiers in recent days. The army leadership is particularly blamed for not intervening when supporters of Bolsonaro protested for months in front of the headquarters of the armed forces in the capital Brasília and other barracks in the country against the election results and the military called for the installation of the elected president Lula on 1 avoid January.

Thousands of radical supporters of Bolsonaro marched from the encampment in the capital to government buildings on January 8. They broke through barriers virtually unimpeded and stormed the House of Parliament, the Planalto presidential working palace, and the Supreme Court. There they caused great destruction.

At a press conference this week, Lula said that “many members of the military police and armed forces are complicit” and also that they have allowed the protesters to enter the buildings. In a TV interview, the president stated that “all military personnel involved in the coup attempt will be punished, regardless of their rank.” See also Iran protests: Thousands of protesters in Tehran charged

In recent weeks, hundreds of Bolsonaro sympathizers who took part in or were responsible for the storming have been arrested. The Supreme Court is also investigating the possible role of the former president himself in the events.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.