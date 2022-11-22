Malfunctions with old voting machines could have ‘tainted’ the elections. The votes cast on these machines should therefore be declared invalid, say Bolsonaro and his supporters. The country has been using the computers since 1996. Brazil’s defense minister announced two weeks ago that there had been no evidence of electoral fraud, after an investigation commissioned by Bolsonaro.

The right-wing populist Bolsonaro, sometimes referred to as Brazil’s Donald Trump, had more or less resigned himself to the narrow victory of his left-wing opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He got 50.9 percent against 49.1 percent for Bolsonaro.

In his reaction to the election results, Bolsonaro said he would “comply” with what the constitution stipulates. Immediately afterwards, his chief of staff announced that Bolsonaro had assigned him to lead the transition process to the new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

At first, Bolsonaro seemed to accept his loss:

