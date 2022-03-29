Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized for the second time this year, Communications Minister Fabio Faria reported. He gave no details about the reason for the recording. In January, Bolsonaro was also hospitalized for two days due to a blockage of the intestines.

In 2018, the 67-year-old president was stabbed during a campaign rally in Minas Gerais state. In recent years he has undergone several operations to recover from it. According to Faria, Bolsonaro had stomach complaints, but is otherwise fine. Several tests are now underway at the hospital in Brasilia because of his history of bowel obstruction.

Bolsonaro, who is campaigning for his re-election in October, was supposed to attend a political rally but failed to show up, local media reported. Party chairman Marcos Pereira told reporters that the president had gone to the hospital instead.

Petrobas chairman resigns

And it was already an eventful day for the president. Earlier in the day, he fired the chairman of the state oil company Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, out of dissatisfaction with the sharp rise in fuel prices. Silva e Luna was appointed in February 2021, after his predecessor was also fired by Bolsonaro, also after a rise in fuel prices.

In addition, his education minister Milton Ribeiro was forced to resign from his duties. His position had become untenable due to a bribery scandal. Ribeiro is the fourth education minister to leave since the new government took office in 2019.