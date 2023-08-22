Brazilian President Lula da Silva supported the expansion of the BRICS

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva supported the expansion of the association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS). This is reported TASS.

“I think that at the summit in Johannesburg some important decisions will be made on the issue of accession of new countries. I support the entry of new countries, ”the politician said.

The Brazilian leader noted that BRICS does not want to oppose itself to the associations of the G7 (G7) and G20 (G20) countries. According to him, in the case of BRICS, we are talking about creating a new effective block for the interaction of developing states.

The BRICS summit will take place from 22 to 24 August in Johannesburg. In addition to the leaders of the countries participating in the association, more than 30 countries will take part in the BRICS summit. Russia will be represented at the summit by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who has already flown to South Africa.