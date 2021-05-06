Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, during his press briefing, announced close and good relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, May 6, reports Valor…

“I am very close to the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Russia is a country of great interest to Brazil, ”the Brazilian president said.

Bolsonaro also expressed his gratitude to Putin for pardoning Robson Oliver, who was arrested in the Russian Federation for drug trafficking two years ago and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Earlier, on April 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a telephone conversation discussed issues related to the supply of the Russian drug for coronavirus infection Sputnik V.

As specified, during the discussion, a list of various aspects was considered regarding practical cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.