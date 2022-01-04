The 66-year-old politician was hospitalized for the second time in six months with abdominal pain on the night from Sunday to Monday. He had already been hospitalized for four days in July due to a bowel obstruction.

The government says that the politician is making progress and has already taken a short walk in the corridors of the hospital. The doctors will determine whether another operation is needed.

Bolsonaro was stabbed in September 2018 during the election campaign. He was given a knife in the abdominal area. Since then, he has had to undergo at least four operations on the digestive system.