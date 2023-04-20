Budget of the federal capital has R$ 23.0 billion from the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District; resources come even from those who do not live in the city

The Federal District has a budget of R$57.4 billion in 2023. Of these resources, R$23.0 billion are from the FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District).

The additional amount represents 40% of the DF budget allocation and comes from federal government transfers. In practice, the fund is funded by all Brazilians.

Compared to 2022, there was an increase of 41.1% in these values. Last year, R$ 16.3 billion were set aside for this purpose.

The resources invested by the government in the federal capital, in 2023, would be able to fund the social programs Minha Casa, Minha Vida (R$ 10 billion annually) and Auxílio Gás (R$ 1.5 billion), together, for 2 years.

The values ​​ensure a higher quality of life for residents of Brasília compared to other Brazilian capitals. From its own revenue, the Federal District will have R$ 34.4 billion at its disposal.

APPLICATION OF RESOURCES

Of the fund, R$ 10.2 billion (44.4%) will be invested in public security. Another R$ 7.1 billion (31.1%) should go to health and R$ 5.6 billion (24.5%) are reserved for education.

Only R$ 640 million (1.6%) are invested in the federal capital. Values ​​are rounded.

The large amount of the FCDF is not enough to reduce the flagrant inequalities in the Federal District. At Structural, 70% of the population had an average monthly income of up to R$1,100 – the minimum wage in 2021, the last year for which data was available.

On the other hand, 49% of the residents of Lago Sul –the richest area of ​​Brasília– achieved an average income of more than R$11,000. That is, ten times more than the poorest region of the DF.

In all, 40% of the population of the Federal District had an average monthly income of R$ 1,100 to R$ 2,200. You data are from Codeplan (Planning Company of the Federal District).

ABOUT THE FUND

The FCDF was established during the Constituent Assembly in 1988, but entered into force in December 2002, at the end of the term of office of the then President of the Republic, Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

It was created to fund civil servants in the federal capital –among the best paid in the country– and because the city is home to the Three Powers of the Republic (Executive, Judiciary and Legislative).