Lula, Bolsonaro, ministers and congressmen spoke about the matter on social media; former US president was hastily removed from the event

Brazilian politicians have spoken out after former US President Donald Trump, 78, was rushed out of a rally he was holding in Butler, Pennsylvania, in the US. The event featuring the Republican White House candidate was interrupted by gunfire.

Trump was giving a speech when he was shot in the right ear. He was subsequently removed from the scene by Secret Service agents.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called the situation “outrage” and repudiated the attack.”What we saw today is unacceptable“, he stated.

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expressed solidarity with Trump. He said he hopes for the “speedy recovery” of the former US president and who hopes to see him at the inauguration, in reference to the Republican’s possible victory in the November elections.

The Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) stated that the attack is “unfortunate”.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), he said that the Lower House “vehemently repudiates any violent act such as that committed against US presidential candidate Donald Trump”.

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebetif sympathized with Trump. “All political violence tarnishes democracy and must be harshly condemned. […] What a sadness”, declared.

Other Brazilian politicians also spoke out. This was the case of Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), who compared the situation to an attack suffered by his father while running in the presidential election in Brazil in 2018.

“Right-wing leaders are victims of attacks on their lives for political reasons. In addition to hate speech, the left practices hate. Fact! Just like Jair Bolsonaro In Brazil, they are trying to kill Donald Trump because he has already been elected!”, he wrote.

The Minister of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pepperalso repudiated the attack. “Political violence cannot be tolerated. All defenders of democracy unite to condemn the attack on former President Donald Trump.”, he wrote.

“Unacceptable incident under any circumstances. Elections are a battle of argument and persuasion, never of weapons.”he wrote.

“Nothing yet on who tried to kill Trump?”

“APPOINTED! Donald Trump has just been attacked at a rally in Pennsylvania. He was shot very close to his head.”, he wrote.