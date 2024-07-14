The attack on former US President Donald Trump has mobilized Brazilian politicians. In posts on social media, representatives expressed solidarity with the victims and repudiation of the attack. Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wished him a speedy recovery. “Our solidarity with the greatest world leader of the moment. We hope for his speedy recovery. We will see you at the inauguration,” Bolsonaro wrote on X.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) also used the X to repudiate the attack. “The Chamber of Deputies, the House of the people and democracy, vehemently repudiates any violent act such as the one that attacked the candidate for US president, Donald Trump. Differences are resolved by the majority vote and the will of the people,” he wrote Lira.

The leader of the opposition in the Chamber of Deputies, Filipe Barros (PL-PR), declared that he was appalled by the “brutal attack on American democracy” and recalled the attack suffered by Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign. “The attempted assassination of Donald Trump is very reminiscent of what happened in Brazil in 2018, when our former President Jair Bolsonaro was almost stabbed to death. The process of dehumanizing public figures on the global right needs to be stopped,” Barros said in a statement. Publication in X.

Congressman Maurício Marcon spoke about the fight between good and evil and also recalled the attack on Bolsonaro. “The attempted assassination of Donald Trump demonstrates something I have been saying for a long time: the fight is not between the right and the left, but between good and evil. Men like Trump and Bolsonaro risk their lives to fight the evil represented by the left and shamefully defended by the mainstream media. I am proud to fight alongside these men.” he said Marco.

Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE) highlighted the need for unity against political violence. “Regardless of ideological positions, attacks like these are unacceptable. We need to unite to ensure the safety and integrity of our representatives. Unfortunately, we have already experienced this in Brazil with President Bolsonaro, and we do not accept that this happens anywhere else,” said Valadares.

Rodolfo Nogueira (PL-MS) emphasized that the attack is an attempt to silence the right. “The attempted assassination of Donald Trump, as well as the stabbing of Jair Bolsonaro, is a vile attack on democracy. The right is only growing all over the world and the only way they can find to stop us is this. Sad,” said Nogueira.

Left divided between repudiation and questioning of attack on Trump

In turn, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) classified the attack as “unacceptable”. “The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable”, said Lula in the Publication also made in X.

The Minister-in-Chief of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul of the Lula Government, Paulo Pimenta, also expressed his repudiation of the act. “Political violence cannot be tolerated. All defenders of democracy unite to repudiate the attack against former President Donald Trump,” he wrote Pepper.

On the other hand, Lula’s allied congressman Bohn Gass (PT-RS), questioned Trump’s stance after the attack. “It is striking that, after being the target of a shot that grazed his ear, Trump appeared with his chest open and his fist raised, completely unprotected. Security failure. This observation, however, does not change what I think: attacks are unacceptable,” he wrote the PT member.

Congressman André Janones even mocked the attack and suggested that it was a “fake”. “Now we know what the militiaman went to do in the US as soon as he left the presidency. It’s the ‘Fakeada’ that is becoming a trend”, he wrote Janones referring to Bolsonaro’s trip to the US after the 2022 elections.