Lula says he wants democracy to prevail throughout Latin America; Military tanks are in front of the Bolivian government headquarters

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and congressmen criticized on their social networks the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia this Wednesday afternoon (June 26, 2024). At around 7pm, Army soldiers began to leave Murillo Square, in La Paz.

The case was publicized by Bolivian President Luis Arce, on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) after military personnel entered the Bolivian government headquarters. The images were broadcast live on local TV channels.

Lula condemned the attack and claimed to be “democracy lover”.

The federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) said he follows the information about the case with concern. Declared to be “It is unacceptable that, once again, a Latin American nation experiences the threat of military personnel who believe they own power.”

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that the “coup movement” of Bolivia must be repudiated by all democratic forces.

“Scammers will not pass”declared the deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ).

The federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) said that Brazil and Latin America will not tolerate more violence against Bolivians.

“Democracy is already an exemplary punishment for all coup plotters”he stated.

The deputy Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS) said he sympathized with the Bolivians.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

At 3:57 pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (June 26), the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced the attempted coup after armored vehicles and military personnel parked on the corners of Plaza Murillo, where the Quemada Palace, seat of the Bolivian Presidency, and the Plurinational Legislative Assembly are located, in the city of La Paz.

Watch (1min39s):

The movement was led by general Juan José Zúñigaformer commander of the Bolivian Army who was dismissed on Tuesday (June 25) after criticizing former Bolivian President Evo Morales. Speaking to reporters, Zúñiga he said that the military were looking for “restore democracy” and called for the immediate release of political prisoners.

Images released on social media showed the moment a tank hit the entrance to the presidential palace in La Paz.

The anti-democratic uprising of some units of the Bolivian Army deserves the most energetic repudiation. My unconditional support to President Luis Arce and I call for the firm defense of democracy. Let us not allow the will of the people to be overwhelmed. Strength… pic.twitter.com/20lbVoCji4 — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) June 26, 2024

In another record, the Bolivian president appeared facing General Zúñiga outside the palace.

🔷 Moment when the president of Bolivia @LuchoXBolivia face military coup plotters 🔹 Arch ordered the Gral. Juan José Zúñiga immediately retracts his forces 📌 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/uGD3hjTmlk — Agencia Venezuela News (@VNVenezuelanews) June 26, 2024

Arce changed the command of the Army because of the coup attempt. Next to the president at Palácio Quemado, the new commander, José Wilson Sánchez, ordered the troops to retreat. “I ask, I order that all personnel who are mobilized must return to their units”he declared.

Around 7pm (Brasília time) this Wednesday (June 26), the soldiers began to leave Murillo Square.