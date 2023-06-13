This Monday (June 12) authorities declared themselves to their peers in their respective Instagram profiles

Politicians shared this Monday (June 12, 2023) photos in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The date created by João Agripino da Costa Doria Neto, father of the former governor of the State of São Paulo, Joao Doria, celebrates the loving union between couples.

the federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) published photos with Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), national president of the PT (Workers’ Party) and federal deputy. “Here the Ministry of Love is on”Lindbergh said in reference to the president’s speech Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to podcast flow.

A The joke arose after an interview by the then candidate for the podcast, in which the PT candidate stated that it is necessary to love to be happy and that in his government he would like everyone to date.

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) also declared for the woman. “I thank God for putting you in my life, Fernanda Bolsonaro. And may He continue to mold us, day after day, to be better for each other and for our wonderful family!”wrote the son 01 of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

See other politicians who spoke out this Valentine’s Day: