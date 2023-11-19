Brazilian politicians from the left and right are using social media to support their preferred candidates in the dispute for the presidency of Argentina this Sunday (19). First lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, and other PT leaders showed support for the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy who is running for Alberto Fernández’s government.

On the right, senators Eduardo Girão (Novo) and Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) and deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) published messages in favor of Javier Milei, the libertarian candidate who was once called the “Argentine Bolsonaro”.

Representative José Guimarães (PT-CE), leader of the government in the Chamber, stated that Massa, the current candidate, is “hope to fight for the reduction of social inequalities in your country”. He also shared a Massa campaign banner, with the comment “for democracy”, recalling the PT’s narrative during Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s campaign in last year’s Brazilian election.

Janja also demonstrated his support for Massa by publishing a drawing of Mônica, a character by Maurício de Souza, hugging Mafalda, a well-known character from Argentine comic strips created by cartoonist Quino, and saying: “It will get better.” Janja commented on the image: “How awesome is this hug.”

PT leader in the Chamber, deputy Zeca Dirceu also supported the Peronist candidate and also criticized the “extreme right” opponent in his words. “We hope that our brothers vote correctly and do not elect the extreme right of barbarism so that Argentina does not suffer what Brazil suffered with Bolsonaro,” he tweeted.

The Argentine elections are also having repercussions on Brazilian right-wing networks. Representative Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) published her support for Javier Milei on Sunday afternoon. “May the Argentine people be able to free themselves from the misery and pain promoted by the rulers of the São Paulo Forum, by Lula’s friends! Forward @JMilei!!”, she tweeted. In another publication, she cited data from the shaky Argentine economy, with inflation of almost 140% per year, and recalled that marketers from the Workers’ Party worked in Sergio Massa’s campaign.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) wrote that Argentina has “a unique opportunity to build a new future and free itself from the left, from decades of hyperinflation and economic and social crisis.” “Our neighbors deserve a better life than the tragedy created by Peronism. Good luck @JMilei. May Argentines wake up Monday free from communism and socialism,” he tweeted.

Senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) said on Saturday night (18) that he and Senator Sergio Moro (União-PR) signed a pro-Milei letter, signed by several Latin American leaders, including former presidents of the region . “This Sunday, 11/19, Argentine brothers have the chance to free themselves from the Kirchnerism that devastates the economy and public morality of that friendly nation,” he wrote.

The election result will be known around 9pm.