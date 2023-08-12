The Brazilian Federal Police suspects that collaborators of Jair Bolsonaro resold gifts received from foreign countries, in particular jewelry, for the “illicit enrichment” of the former president, a judicial source reported this Friday.

The elements of the police investigation were published in a ruling by Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, to justify the search warrants carried out on Friday in the houses of former Bolsonaro aides.

“The evidence collected showed that during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro a structure was created to divert high-value goods that were given to him (…) for the purpose of illicit enrichment,” Says the magistrate’s sentence.

“Beyond constituting an illegal criminal act, they show total contempt for the Brazilian historical heritage and a lack of respect” for foreign States, the text expands.

Police reported items placed in “a suitcase transported on the presidential plane on December 30,” when Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States, two days before the inauguration of his successor, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in the October presidential election.

View of the jewelry that was illegally imported from Saudi Arabia. See also The Council of Europe urges Spain to guarantee electricity and heating to the inhabitants of Cañada Real Photo: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP

Among these state gifts are two sculptures, one in the shape of a ship and the other of a palm tree, offered by the Bahrain government during a visit by Bolsonaro in 2021.

In addition, there are men’s jewelery offered by Saudi Arabia, such as a watch and a fountain pen from the luxurious Swiss brand Chopard.

One of those suspected of reselling these gifts is Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former deputy and considered his right-hand man during his government. Cid has been in prison since May, arrested for a case of alleged falsification of vaccination certificates against covid-19.



According to the investigators, the former deputy mentioned in an audio message “25,000 dollars in cash” that would be destined to the ex-president after the sale of certain assets.

The scandal involving gifts from foreign nations to Jair Bolsonaro broke out in March, when the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper revealed that senior officials had tried to smuggle jewelry donated by Saudi Arabia into the country without prior declaration.

The jewels in question, including a diamond set believed to be intended for former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, were seized by customs in October 2021.



But investigators have found evidence of the misappropriation of many other state gifts.



According to the Brazilian Court of Accounts, only gifts “of a very personal nature or of minimal monetary value” can be kept by the head of state at the end of his term. In April, Bolsonaro testified before the Federal Police in the context of the Saudi jewelery case and denied any wrongdoing.

AFP