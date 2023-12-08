The murderer of the Spanish chef David Peregrina Capó, 53, and his wife, the Brazilian Érika da Silva Santos, 38, is still on the loose, but the Civil Police of Porto Seguro announced this Friday his identity, revealing who perpetrated the brutal crime out of revenge and ordered his search and capture. Investigators have come to the conclusion that Eliandro Loureço Menezes, whom the cook left a few years ago in the care of the river island where the couple lived while Peregrina traveled to Spain, where he was tried and convicted of fraud, killed them after He broke his promise to give him part of the land, Commissioner Euler Gonçalves explained at a press conference.

Menezes, who had a history as a bank robber, and some relatives “used the island to hide drugs and weapons,” according to the police chief. While the Spaniard was in Mallorca serving his sentence, “Eliandro was taking care of the island as if he were a landlord.” and, from what we have found out, there was an agreement between David and Eliander that he would give him part of the island, but that agreement was broken. As Eliandro used the island as a hideout, he fled and the agreement was not fulfilled and David and Erika continued with their lives,” Gonçalves detailed.

The alleged murderer, nicknamed Pai da mata (father of the forest), is a fugitive and there is an arrest warrant against him. In 2015, police found drugs hidden on the couple’s land and in 2017 there was another police operation.

The island and its location – in the middle of the drug trafficking route in one of the most violent states in Brazil – emerge as key elements of a crime that the Brazilian police separate from the fraud convictions that weighed on the Spaniard. The former bank employee fled to Brazil, specifically to Porto Seguro, a city near the birthplace of his wife, during a prison leave.

The Civil Police believe that the Spaniard bought the island for one million reais (190,000 euros) with part of the money he defrauded from the bank where he worked. The land and the rest of the victims’ properties are in the woman’s name, according to one of her relatives.

The couple, who lived and ran a restaurant on a river island in a remote area of ​​one of Brazil’s most tourist destinations, were brutally shot to death on November 23. The double murder shocked those close to him and the rest of the city due to the cruelty exhibited by the perpetrator. And it was a major surprise for almost all of his friends and acquaintances to discover, when the couple was already buried, that the chef specializing in paellas was a fugitive from Spanish justice. His crimes expired in 2020.

The commissioner has also detailed that a son of the main suspect in the crime appeared at the police station this Thursday accompanied by a lawyer and assured the investigators that his father had confessed to him of the double murder and that he had no intention of turning himself in. The son was arrested as an alleged accomplice but has presented witnesses to support his alibi.

Police investigations indicate that, despite the years that have passed, Menezes decided to return to collect that debt in view of the visibility that the couple’s restaurant was achieving. A place called Os Ribeirinhos, and located in an idyllic environment. Peregrina and Santos, who only received clients with reservations, were looking for investors to expand the business and wanted to sell a part of the island.