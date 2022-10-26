A few days before the second round of the presidential elections in Brazil, which will take place on Sunday, the climate of growing tension in which the campaign has been involved increases due to death threats against the leftist candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva . The Federal Police has opened an investigation into the email that the former president received a day after the first round in which he was assured that he would be shot at the headquarters of the Lula Institute in Sao Paolo.

The election campaign has been marred by insults from the main candidates and death threats against Lula. For example, authorities are investigating a video posted on social media showing President Jair Bolsonaro and businessman Luiz Henrique Crestani shooting at a photo of the leftist leader. But it’s not the only case.

Another recording is also in the hands of the Police in which the Bolsonarist businessman José Sabatini licks a gun and “orders” the president to carry out a coup in the Senate and the Supreme Court after winning the elections. It should be noted that this man was investigated for threatening Lula in 2021.

As Sunday’s polls draw nearer, fears of further violence are growing. Even the Pope wanted to intervene, after begging this Wednesday for an end to “hatred, intolerance and violence” in Brazil.