Brazilian police reported Friday that they have detained a man for saying he planned to shoot President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and carried out a search operation against another for threatening the leftist leader on social media.

Both cases occurred in the northern state of Pará, where Lula, 77, will arrive late Friday for a summit of South American leaders on protecting the Amazon rainforest next week.

The federal police reported that they arrested a man in the city of Santarem, after he walked into a store on Wednesday to buy drinks and said he planned to “shoot the president in the stomach”.

“Apparently, he asked those present if they knew where Lula would be staying” this Friday, police said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested this Thursday after a witness reported him to the police.

The authority said that the subject told investigators that he was a farmer and former illegal gold minerand confessed to having participated in the riots unleashed by supporters of former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) on January 8 in Brasilia.

Lula da Silva’s government has issued arrest warrants for violent protesters.

He added that the individual confessed to having invaded the Green Room of Congress that day, which was badly damaged when a mob of ultra-rightists stormed the building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in a failed attempt to annul Bolsonaro’s electoral defeat against Lula.

This Friday the police raided two properties linked to the maninvestigating crimes that include a possible murder plot, they said.

In Belém, the capital of Pará state, where Lula will host next week’s summit, police said they had carried out another search and capture operation against a suspect accused of posting “threatening images of attacks against the president.” on social networks.

The subject, a security guard, possesses a firearm.they said.

Highly polarized by the defeat of Bolsonaro at the hands of Lula in the elections last October, Brazil remains on high alert for political violence.

Bolsonaro himself was stabbed in the abdomen during his successful 2018 presidential campaign, by an attacker who was later deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

AFP