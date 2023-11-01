In Latin American countries, many have realized that the presence of video game brands is more common, such as Brazil, who already have Nintendo on their side, because they even attend large events to promote their new releases. However, something unusual has happened in this place compared to another brand, and that is that out of nowhere a price change was seen on the consoles Xbox Series S.

Specifically, the increase in number was R$2649 to R$3599which translates to quite high prices if we translate it into pesos of Mexicowhich would be just over $10,000 MXN, that is, what the more powerful sister of consoles costs. Xboxthe Series X. Given this, the Brazilian community has not taken things in the best way, and it is strange that they have done so precisely with the division of our country.

Something that should be highlighted is that Mexico is considered a leader in the latam section of Xboxso automatically Brazil has thought that the decision to increase the price came directly from their offices. Given this, the journalist from Windows Central, Jez Cordenhas ruled out that it is a reality, given that the people of the division do not have such a change in their hands unless the order comes from the USA.

I keep getting DMs about Xbox LATAM or Mexico being responsible somehow for the Xbox Series S price increase in Brazil. Xbox LATAM would’ve had nothing to do with it whatsoever. This was 100% a top-level business decision from Xbox, nothing to do with Xbox LATAM. — Jez (@JezCorden) October 31, 2023

I keep receiving direct messages about Xbox LATAM or Mexico being responsible in some way for the Xbox Series S price increase in Brazil. Xbox LATAM would have had nothing to do with this. This was 100% a high-level business decision by Xbox, nothing to do with Xbox LATAM.

Of course, something that some have not noticed is that on the Xbox page at Brazil The price of the console is still at the original price, but it is not reflected in official distributors within the region. So it could be an error on the part of the records. It will be necessary to see if a representative of this area in Xbox has something to say about the collection.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: At the moment here we are in glory with the console, because it is basically worth about $5000 MXN. I think one of these days I’m going to buy mine, before there’s an increase that we can’t see coming out of nowhere.