The goalkeeper Ederson Moraesa player for English Manchester City and currently focused on the Brazilian team that is preparing for Saturday’s friendly with Morocco, considered this Tuesday as “very possible” that the Italian Carlo Ancelotti can take over as Brazil coach.

Ancelotti to Brazil?

“There is a great possibility that he comes. So we are going to look for that result (City winning the European Champions League and preventing Ancelotti’s Real Madrid from winning the title) so that he comes as quickly as possible,” said the goalkeeper in a press conference that he gave in the Moroccan city of Tangier, where the Canarinha is preparing for the friendly.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach. Photo: Javier Soriano. AFP

The goalkeeper admitted that he discussed this possibility with the Real Madrid players who are also focused on the national team, as are Vinicius Júnior and Éder Militao, as well as Casemiro, who was also Ancelotti’s pupil at the Spanish club.



“At least what they told me about him is that he is an exceptional coach and that everyone in the group (the Real players) likes him. He is a person with a very victorious career and just look at his resume.” , stated the goalkeeper at the press conference broadcast on the networks of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

“We will see in the future if it will be here or not,” he added. Ederson was also questioned about the possibility that the Spanish Pep Guardiola, his coach at Manchester City, could take over as Brazil coach, since it is another of the names with which there is speculation, but he was blunt in ruling out the idea. .

Neymar and Tite in Qatar 2022. See also The salary that Dani Alves would receive if he signed with Pumas

“I got to comment with him about this and he told me that he has no chance because he has a contract, which he recently renewed for two seasons. He said that there is no hypothesis,” he said.

The goalkeeper added that all the players hope that the Confederation will announce the name of the new coach as quickly as possible because they are anxious with so many speculations about Brazilian and foreign coaches.

On the possibility of a foreign coach becoming Brazil’s coach for the first time in its history, the goalkeeper said that anyone will need time to show and implement their ideas and the way they want the team to play, and that this will require patience. both leaders and fans.

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach

“But we know about the pressures. Commanding the team implies very big demands and whoever takes over has to give quick answers and sometimes it is possible that this does not happen (quick results),” he said.

Saturday’s friendly will be the first for Brazil since its elimination in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the first since Tite resigned as Brazil coach after two World Cups (Russia and Qatar). Given the CBF’s delay in choosing Tite’s successor amid speculation about his interest in a foreign coach, the Canarinha will be temporarily commanded on Saturday by Ramón Menezes, current coach of the Under-20 team and who this year was South American champion of the category in Colombia.

“It is an atypical situation. I was already with Dunga and with Tite, and I never had an interim coach. But we have to work to follow his ideas and give our best,” he said.

EFE

More sports news