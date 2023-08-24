The Legacy 600, an aircraft that crashed in northern Russia with the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, this Wednesday (23) was produced by the Brazilian aviation conglomerate Embraer, in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, a few years ago. 16 years. The information is from the PlaneSpotters website.

To the Reuters agency, the company said that the plane has a safety record, proven through technical reports, and has only had one record of involvement in an accident since the beginning of its production in 2002.

However, due to international sanctions imposed against Russia by the War in Ukraine, the company stopped providing aircraft maintenance in 2019. The measure applied by the West prohibited aviation companies from providing parts and technical support in Russian territory.

“Embraer complied with international sanctions imposed on Russia, suspending technical support for aircraft in 2019. We do not have access to information about the crash of the aircraft,” said the manufacturer in a note.

Investigations

According to international rules, established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), since it was involved in the production of the plane, Brazil can participate in the investigations into the cause of the crash.

For this, the country needs to provide all the information requested by foreign authorities about the Legacy 600. According to ICAO, the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) is the Brazilian body responsible for investigating records like this.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Wednesday (23) that it opened an investigation into the reason for the crash.

The Gray Zone profile on Telegram, associated with the Wagner Group, accused Russian intelligence of shooting down the aircraft. However, the information has not been confirmed so far by the government and other countries that may investigate the case.

Another important leader in the paramilitary organization, Dmitry Utkin, was also on the list of ten passengers who were victims of the crash, which occurred in the Russian region of Tver, according to information from the Russian aviation agency.