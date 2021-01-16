The Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), sent a request to the Brazilian National Sanitary Inspection Agency (Anvisa) for approval of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Reported by TASS with reference to the statement of the pharmaceutical manufacturer.

A request for temporary emergency use of 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine was made on Friday, January 15th. The drug is scheduled to be delivered to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021. Also, under a bilateral technology transfer agreement, Uniao Quimica will launch the production of the Russian vaccine at its facilities in Brazil.

On January 14, Venezuela and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) agreed on the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country. The day before, the Venezuelan Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V. Previously, the drug was registered in Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria and Palestine. In addition, he was interested in Chile.

Sputnik V was developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and became the world’s first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus. Later, the Russian Ministry of Health registered another drug – EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor.