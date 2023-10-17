The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, heads the list of those accused by the Commission that investigated the attacks on the three powers of the State, on January 8, for supposedly being the “intellectual mentor” of the movement that described him as a coup plotter. The Joint Parliamentary Commission completed the investigations and presented its report. Now, it will be discussed by the commissioners for a subsequent vote.

Criminal association, political violence, abolition of the democratic State and coup d’état. These are the crimes that the Parliamentary Commission of the Brazilian Congress requests that former President Jair Bolsonaro be charged, according to its final report, after a five-month investigation into the riot in Brazil, when several Bolsonaro protesters attacked the three branches of government. .

The report, of more than 1,300 pages, was presented by Senator Eliziane Gama. “From the first day of government he attacked the institutions of the State,” she said in her intervention, and pointed out that the former president “never showed sympathy for democratic principles.”

‘Mentor’ of the January 8 riot

The report concludes that the former president would have been the “intellectual or moral mentor” of the group of citizens who took over the power facilities. What, for the senator, was a “premeditated attempted coup d’état.”

The senator explained that the January 8 riot was the result of a series of actions, which she described as coup plots, that took place before the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was proclaimed winner of the October elections.

Bolsonaro “discredited the electoral process throughout his political career,” said Gama, recalling that the episodes of December 12 of last year, with the attempted invasion of the Federal Police headquarters, and December 24, with the placement of a bomb near the Brasilia airport, in addition to road blockades and discussions in the senate to try to prevent Lula’s inauguration.

For this reason, he described these acts as vandalism and “the greatest attack on democracy in recent history.”

The Bolsonarist bloc of parliamentarians rejected the report and said that they will present an alternate report, in which they hold Lula’s Government responsible for what happened on January 8, for alleged “omissions” in matters of security to prevent the attacks.

In total, there are 61 people accused by the Commission, including military and police. In addition to Generals Walter Braga Neto, Minister of Defense, and Augusto Heleno, Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Office, of the Bolsonaro government.

Now, it is being discussed by the commissioners and the vote on the report should take place this Wednesday, October 18. There is a guaranteed majority, being from the ruling party, among the 32 members of the Commission.

Judicial investigation

At the same time, the Brazilian justice system is carrying out criminal investigations into the events of January 8, which have already left six sentenced with up to 17 years in prison for some involved. However, there are complaints against more than a thousand people.

Bolsonaro is in the crosshairs of the Prosecutor’s Office and is one of the suspects of being allegedly intellectually responsible for the riot at the beginning of the year.

The judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, accepted that Bolsonaro be included in the investigations, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office, after watching the video that the former president published – and deleted it minutes later – in which he refuted without test the election results.

Jair Bolsonaro, together with his legal team, has rejected all accusations against him. Furthermore, they have pointed out that they never summoned those who took power and that they always repudiated the vandalism of January 8.