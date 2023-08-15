Brazilian parliamentarians celebrated the victory of the ultraliberal Argentine candidate Javier Milei in the primary elections on Sunday (13) and see in the result a trend for politics in Latin America and in Brazil.

“A year ago it was a dream, then it became a goal and today it is reality. An excellent start for what could be the real change that Argentina needs”, wrote deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) on social networks shortly after confirming the result of the Argentine election.

“With neighbors free from socialism, Brazil has a more favorable environment to resume the path of freedom”, he added. In this line, deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) evaluated Milei’s first place in the previews as a “light at the end of the tunnel” for the neighboring country.

For Deputy Delegate Paulo Bilynsky (PL-SP), Milei’s victory is a popular reaction to the “tragic legacy left by the left in Latin America”. For him, the out-of-control inflation in Argentina, in the triple digits, has roots in the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner and “this evil will be defeated again by the right and by democratic values”.

The parliamentarian also commented that the Argentine primaries revealed the bad intention of the research institutes in wanting to influence the voting decision of the citizens. “Contrary to what the surveys pointed out, that she was losing support, Milei had a clear lead at the polls,” he said.

Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) congratulated Milei and said that “the results of the primary elections in Argentina, with Peronism in third place, indicate that the populist left has its days numbered in Argentina”.

“No one better than Argentines to assess the performance today of the left in government. It’s decades of abuse, corruption and inflation above 100%. Our battle today is to prevent us from being the Argentina of tomorrow. More than 50% of Brazilians understand the size of the damage and no longer support this policy with the promise of sirloin steak and beer. Brazil deserves more and our brothers are setting an example”, commented Senator Luís Carlos Heinze (PP-RS).

Eduardo Ribeiro, president of the Novo party, celebrated Milei’s victory as a strong sign of the exhaustion of left-wing populist governments on the continent, after the series of failures, particularly in the economy.

“Milei’s victory was extraordinary, but not surprising. Those who have been following him for the longest time knew of his potential. It is still too early to project what the electoral context will be like with two fronts on the right, but one thing is certain: Kirchnerism has withered, and that this defeat of the left in Argentina is the beginning of a new era, not only for Argentines, but for all of South America”, he exhorted.