The upper house of the Brazilian parliament adopted a draft law requiring the national regulator to register drugs for COVID-19 in an emergency within five days, if these vaccines were previously approved abroad, reports TASS…

Senator Eduardo Braga stressed that, in particular, the approval by the Russian regulator of the Sputnik V vaccine will allow the Brazilian Sanitary Inspection Agency to approve the drug under an accelerated procedure.

According to the document, the Brazilian regulator will have to recognize the registration of the drug not only by colleagues from the PRC, USA, Japan and the EU, as previously allowed, but by Russian, Canadian, Argentine and South Korean regulators.

It is also proposed to recognize not only the permanent registration of vaccines, but also temporary authorizations for emergency vaccinations. At the same time, priority in the purchase of vaccines should be given to drugs produced in the republic or by a Brazilian company abroad.

It is noted that the bill will be sent for signing to Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonar.

Recall that in January, the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica, with the assistance of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, requested approval for the emergency use of 10 million doses of the drug against coronavirus from Russia. The Brazilian National Regulator for Sanitary Inspection has refused to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.