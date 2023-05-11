Palmeiras took the lead in the Brazilian Championship after thrashing Grêmio 4-1, this Wednesday night (10) at Allianz Parque. With this triumph, Verdão reached 13 points, one more than Botafogo, who receive Corinthians next Thursday (11) at the Nilton Santos stadium.

talk of #SoliDEC!

It’s consecutive wins at the best place in the world! It’s the strength of #FamíliaPalmeiras at the @AllianzParque! ✅ Palmeiras 4×1 Grêmio

⚽️ Veiga (2), Mayke and Luan#AvantiPalestra #PALxGRE#JuntosNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/AROFxF2H26 — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) May 11, 2023

Related news:

The team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half, when Mayke lifted the ball in the area, where Raphael Veiga finished with a great header. A little before the break, Grêmio still tied with Bitello.

However, in the final stage, Palmeiras dominated the actions to score three more times. At 10 minutes Raphael Veiga broke the tie with a penalty kick. At 22 it was Mayke’s turn to leave his. And at 27 minutes, defender Luan gave final numbers to the scorer with his right foot after Veiga lifted the ball in the area.

Flamengo wins at Maracanã

Flamengo also triumphed as the home team, which, thanks to goals from Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, beat Goiás 2-0 at the Maracanã stadium. With the three points, Rubro-Negro left the Z4 (relegation zone) of the Brazilian Championship, starting to occupy the 12th position of the classification with six points conquered.

GAME END AT MARACANÃ! Mengão beats Goiás 2-0 with goals from Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, for the Brasileirão! #CRF #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/xaqkoDpES2 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) May 11, 2023

This was also the first triumph of the Gávea team under the direction of Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli in the current edition of the competition, after defeats to Athletico-PR (2 to 1), to Botafogo (3 to 2) and to Internacional ( 2 to 1).

The score was opened in Maracanã after seven minutes of the ball rolling, with striker Pedro taking a penalty. The negative detail is that the striker suffered a muscle injury in his right leg at the time of celebration. The second goal came in the second half, when Cebolinha crossed for Everton Ribeiro to score a superb goal.

Tricolor beats Fox

Fluminense, on the other hand, went to the Mineirão stadium and showed courage to beat Cruzeiro by 2 to 0. This result took Tricolor das Laranjeiras to 3rd place in the classification with 10 points. The detail is that the team from Rio ended the confrontation with two players less, after André’s expulsion and Alexsander’s injury at a time when Fernando Diniz’s team could no longer make substitutions.

VEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE O FLUMINENSEEEEEEEEEEEE! WITH GOALS FROM PH GANSO AND GERMÁN CANO, FLU WINS CRUZEIRO 2-0 IN MINEIROO! pic.twitter.com/pBQwTFbM9k — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) May 11, 2023

In a very disputed first half, Fluminense only managed to open the scoring in the 43rd minute, when Ganso hit a shot after the ball was alive inside the area. In the final stage, Tricolor managed to impose itself and extended the advantage after eight minutes, with the Argentine Germán Cano heading after a cross by Guga.

In the 29th minute, the judge scored a penalty in favor of Cruzeiro. André, the defensive midfielder, complained excessively to the referee and ended up being expelled. Bruno Rodrigues went to the penalty spot and saw goalkeeper Fábio save the first one. In the second, the number nine of the Fox knocked out. From then on, Fernando Diniz’s team worked hard to hold on to the victory, especially after Alexsander was injured.

Other results:

Santos 3 x 0 Bahia

Bragantino 2 x 2 America-MG

Internacional 0 x 2 Athletico-PR

Cuiabá 0 x 4 Atlético-MG