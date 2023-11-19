Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/11/2023 – 22:09

Brazilian parliamentarians from opposition parties to the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrated in posts on social media the victory of the libertarian Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina in the elections this Sunday, 19. Milei defeated the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa, who had the sympathy of the current Brazilian government.

The leader of the opposition in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), celebrated Milei’s victory in a post on X, formerly Twitter, hoping that the Argentine example would be replicated in other Latin American countries, including Brazil.

“I am you tomorrow!! May the example of Argentina spread throughout Latin America. Long live freedom and democracy”, wrote Marinho.

Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil/PR) compared Milei’s victory to winning a new Football World Cup. “Argentina won two World Cups in a row. Luck and success now for Milei”, posted Moro on his X account.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, congratulated Milei in a post written in Spanish. “Congratulations President-elect of Argentina @JMilei. May God enlighten you, give you wisdom and courage to lead Argentina along the path of freedom. His election represents a breath of fresh air for democracy and prosperity that only liberalism can offer,” wrote Eduardo, in the translation of his post on X into Portuguese.

Other Brazilian parliamentarians identified with Bolsonarism also rushed to celebrate the newly elected Argentine president. Federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) equated Milei’s election with a victory for the right. “Defeat of the São Paulo Forum. Victory for the right. Brazil tried to get in the way, but this time it couldn’t. Big day! It won’t be easy with the leftist opposition that we know well, so we wish Milei luck, wisdom and strength”, Kicis published on a social network.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) congratulated both the Argentine people and Javier Milei. “Argentina is experiencing a new period. With the recognition of defeat by the Peronist candidate, our neighbors can see the sunrise of freedom on the horizon. The defeat of the São Paulo Forum in this important commercial and strategic partner shows that Latin America yearns for new directions. I presented a request for the Chamber of Deputies to congratulate @JMilei, democratically elected president of the Argentine Republic”, wrote Zambelli, on a social network.