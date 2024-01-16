Brazilian opposition parliamentarians celebrated the first victory of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, in the Republican primaries on Monday night (15) that will define who will be the Republican Party candidate for the November presidential elections.

Trump won 51% of the Republican vote, almost 30 points more than second place Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. In total, around 110,000 people participated in the vote, 41% less than in 2016.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) said that she imagines “the panic” that the left is having with Trump’s broad victory in the first caucus.

“Record Iowa caucus win! Donald Trump received more than 50% of the votes to represent the Republican Party in the US presidential elections. Imagine the panic on the left,” he said.

Júlia Zanatta (PL-SC) followed Carla Zambelli's line and said that Trump “emerges as the favorite to win the American elections and is already terrifying the global left”. “Trump’s victory, just like in 2016, will be a signal to the world that our values ​​are still more alive than ever,” she said.

The parliamentarian from Santa Catarina went further and recalled important issues such as “drugs, abortion and gender ideology, which are plaguing more and more nations and devastating families”. “For everything that Trump represents worldwide, his leadership will be crucial for us to turn this game around,” she added.

Also according to Júlia Zanatta, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) have their work and prestige recognized by Trump and that, “with their leadership, we maintain hope for a great Brazil valuing the firm foundations of our society: God, Country, Family and Freedom”.

“Trump leads the nomination to run for president this year. I'm sure it will be a great year for the conservative movement, in the United States and around the world. Never go back”, added Senator Magno Malta (PL-ES) at the celebration.

Representative Maurício Marcon (Podemos-RS), leader of the opposition in the Chamber, only published an image with the headline about Trump's victory and a brief celebration.

The Iowa caucus marks the beginning of the Republican primaries for the presidential election, a process with which the party chooses the candidate who will face the current president, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, at the polls in November.

Shortly before the first screenings by the American press, the former Republican president appeared at one of the voter meeting places to meet supporters. He repeated his traditional anti-immigration speech and was met with applause.

“We did a job like, frankly, no one has done in a long time. When I was in the White House, there was no terrorism, there were no people coming (irregularly) into our country. We didn't have an invasion, with people who, frankly, are coming from all over the world”, said Trump in a tone of criticism against Biden's administration, which is facing a serious migration crisis.

The next contest will be on the 23rd in the state of New Hampshire, with a series of meetings until July 15th when the Republican Party holds the national convention to name the candidate for the presidential election scheduled for November 5th.