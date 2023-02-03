The volleyball player made a post on Instagram suggesting he “shot the president in the face”; Plateau triggered AGU

The COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee) removed this Friday (Feb.3.2023) volleyball player Wallace de Souza from all the organization’s sporting activities after the athlete took a poll on his Instagram profile where he asked followers if a “shot in the face” of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Suggesting, asking, inciting the use of weapons and, worse, detonation in the face of the highest authority in the country –for any reason and under any criteria– conforms to the expected, required and expected behavior of an Olympic champion”, says an excerpt from the decision. The order was signed by the ethics counselor, Judge Ney Bello. Here’s the full of the document (78 KB).

With the decision, the player is prohibited from participating in any championship organized by the COB, by the CBV (Brazilian Volleyball Confederation) and also from training with the Brazilian national team.

Bello cites historical athletes from Brazilian sports as an example of public behavior.

“Roberto Dinamite, Pelé, Maria Lenk, Esther Bueno not only had the honor and glory of being champions. Everyone had the responsibility of educating generations that needed to be guided by ethical and moral principles to continue in the struggle to build a better society for all, regardless of the political choices of each one”he stated.

Wallace opened a “question box” to interact with Instagram followers about guns. One of the users asked: “Would you shoot Lula in the face with this 12?”. He posted a poll in response. “Would someone do this: yes or no?”.

PLANALTO AND AGU

The minister of Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta, sent a letter to the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) on Tuesday (31.jan) requesting the adoption of appropriate measures against Wallace de Souza.

The document sent to the AGU is signed by Pimenta and by the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser. The text calls for action “with due urgency” before the content published by the former player.

PLAYER SORRY

After the negative repercussion of the episode, Wallace published a video apologizing for the publication. “unhappy”. He stated that “never” wanted to incite violence or hatred against Lula.

“Anyone who knows me knows very well that I would never incite violence under any circumstances, against anyone, especially our president. I come here to apologize, it was an unfortunate post”he stated.

“When you make a mistake, you have to accept the mistake. I never intended to incite violence or hatred. That’s not what sport taught me.”completed.

Watch (1min12s):

The athlete is a supporter of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On October 30, 2022, declared vote for the then Chief Executive: “For Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro 22”.