Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Brazilian media highlighted the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the friendly Federal Republic of Brazil, who is on an official visit to the country, accompanied by First Lady Ganga Lula da Silva.

Brazilian newspapers focused on the depth of relations between the two countries, and confirmed the Brazilian president’s desire to renew his good relationship with the UAE, especially in the field of agricultural business. In this context, Globo confirmed that the UAE is among Brazil’s three main trading partners in the Middle East.

In the same context, the newspaper “Corio Brasilense” confirmed that the visit reflects a strong desire to expand trade and sign strategic agreements between the two countries.

As for the “Jornal de Brasil” newspaper, it stressed the importance of da Silva’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, noting that the UAE is the largest investor in the Middle East in the Brazilian market, with about $10 billion, in addition to the strong trade exchange between the two countries.

With regard to the environment agenda, the newspaper stated that the UAE is investing in the field of renewable energies within the framework of its strong desire to achieve net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, in line with the strategy adopted by the administration of President Lula da Silva, noting in this regard that the UAE is hosting the session. The twenty-eighth conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), next November.