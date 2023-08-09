Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Brazilian Navy helicopter falls, the accident leaves two people dead

August 9, 2023
Brazilian Navy helicopter falls, the accident leaves two people dead

Helicopter of the Navy Brazil

The accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday in a Formosa military area.

The accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time on Monday in a Formosa military area.

The helicopter was carrying 14 crew members, authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

