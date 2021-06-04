The Brazilian national football team has refused to participate in the 2021 America’s Cup. This is reported by AS.

Brazilian footballers have made it clear that they are not going to participate in the tournament. They communicate with representatives of other teams with the aim of organizing a boycott of the America’s Cup.

According to the publication, the team’s players made this decision after they learned that the tournament will be held in Brazil. Initially, it was supposed to be accepted by Colombia and Argentina, but it was decided to postpone it due to the political situation in Colombia and the unfavorable epidemiological situation.

At the same time, the situation with the coronavirus in Brazil is also difficult. Over the past day, 83,391 sick and 1,682 deaths were registered in the country. In total, more than 16.8 million people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

America’s Cup is a tournament in which the national teams of the countries of South America participate, which has been held since 1910. The reigning champion is the Brazilian team.