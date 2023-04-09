Project intends to send works by Enio Longo and other plastic artists to space on May 4

Works by the Brazilian plastic artist Enio Longo, member of the creativity nucleus of Projeto Nanoarte in CDMF (Center for the Development of Functional Materials), will form part of a kind of museum that will be created on the Moon.

It’s about the “Moon Arts Project“, directed by artist Mark Baskinger. The initiative is linked to Carnegie Mellon University, in the United States, which intends to launch, on May 4, the 1st museum for the Moon aboard an Astrobotic landing module.

Enio Longo’s nanoart integrates the “The MoonArk”, a collaborative project that aims to awaken the admiration of future humans through visual narratives.

“MoonArk” is a sculpture composed of 4 independent chambers that contain hundreds of images, poems, music, nano-objects, mechanisms and terrestrial samples intertwined through complex narratives. The structure was designed to last thousands of years.

There are two identical “MoonArk”, twins in every way, one going to the Moon and one that will remain on Earth. This month, following an international tour of exhibits, festivals and special presentations designed to spark dialogue and conversation, the “MoonArk” that will remain on Earth will be added to the permanent collection of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in the United States. United.

VIRTUAL SHOW

Until April 20, some of Longo’s works related to the theme of love will be displayed in the virtual exhibition “Art, infinite art”organized by Raphael Art Gallery-Edmundo Cavalcanti.

The material can be accessed at Facebook and not Instagram. The organization and curatorship of the exhibition are being carried out by the artist Edmundo Cavalcanti.

CDMF is a Center for Research, Innovation and Dissemination from FAPESP based at UFSCar (Federal University of São Carlos).

With information from FAPESP Agency