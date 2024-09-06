The master of Bossa Nova and considered a legend of the genre in Brazil, Sergio Mendes, passed away at the age of 83, it was learned on Friday morningAugust 6.

According to the criteria of

After a long career in the music industry as one of the leading representatives of bossa nova, Brazilian Sérgio Mendes died in the United States, where he had lived for several years, relatives of the deceased confirmed to the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

File photo dated February 6, 2012 of Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes posing at the luncheon for the nominees for the Oscars, at the Beverly Hilton hotel, in Los Angeles, California (USA). Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes, important composer of Bossa Nova, dies. EFE/ Michael Nelson FILE Photo:EFE Share

His legacy in music led him to international recognition after fusing rhythms such as pop, jazz and bossa nova.

His career highlights include an Oscar nomination for his co-authorship of ‘Real in Rio’, a song from the Disney film ‘Rio’; and the iconic song Magalenha, which is recognized worldwide.

No details have yet been given as to the cause of his death or the circumstances surrounding it.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS