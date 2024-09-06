Sérgio Mendes, who helped define the modern sound of Brazilian music with his group Brasil ’66 and the voice of Lani Hall, died on Thursday at the age of 83 in Los Angeles. His family, through a statement, said that the composer and arranger’s health had suffered a significant deterioration due to prolonged symptoms of the coronavirus. Mendes leaves behind a great sonic legacy of 35 albums in which he explored the sounds of bossa nova, folklore and jazz, finding his largest market in the United States. He was the winner of three Grammy Awards and was nominated for an Oscar. His death has been confirmed to EL PAÍS by his publicist, Karen Vock.

At the time of his death, Sérgio Mendes was accompanied by his wife, Gracinha Leporace, and the couple’s children. The family’s statement highlights the international profile of the artist, who performed live for the last time in November 2023 in concerts held in Paris, London and Barcelona. “Mendes leaves us with an incredible musical legacy that spans more than six decades with a unique sound first shown with his group Brasil ’66,” says his family.

