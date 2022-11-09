The world of cosplay has grown steadily in our times, so today there are several artists and models who make a living creating their costumes and displaying them through photos and attending anime events. Although they are not only limited to Japanese animation, since they also deal with video games and now, a girl from Brazil decided to pay tribute to Resident Evil.

The girl known as Shermie – Cosplay made a decal of one of the fan favorite female characters, ada wong, who has been in the saga since the second chapter of the story. Standing out for his combat skills, and especially the figure that he gives off before the protagonist Lionespecially in the fourth video game of the brand.

Here you can see some photos:

It is worth mentioning that Shermie not only has content related to resident Evilgiven that he has also made suits for big franchises such as Tomb Raider, Batman, Spider-Man, One Piece, The Witcher and even Lollipop Chainsaw. So fans who want to support her can buy the material on her Patreon page or follow her on networks.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake it comes out next year. There we will see another design of Ada Wong.

Via: deviantart

Publisher’s note: It’s pretty amazing how cosplayers manage to get outfits that are so faithful to the source material. Without a doubt, it was an excellent cosplay of the undercover agent from the RE saga.